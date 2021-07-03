New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $95,000 Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $984.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

