Northern Trust Corp Has $37.40 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $37,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,814,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $13,118,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,408. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 223.09 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

