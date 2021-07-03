Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Assured Guaranty worth $38,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

