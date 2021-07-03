Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,058,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

GO opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

