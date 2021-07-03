Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Spectrum Brands worth $39,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NYSE SPB opened at $84.40 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.