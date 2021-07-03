Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,401 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $40,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,722,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,223,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

