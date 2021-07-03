Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,152 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $40,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 6.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPXC. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.