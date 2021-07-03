Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.42 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $40,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM stock opened at $1,166.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,170.88.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

