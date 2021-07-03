Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 327,267 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of SITE Centers worth $41,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -746.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

