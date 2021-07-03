Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 525.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 62.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 226.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 503,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

VEDL stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.72. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

