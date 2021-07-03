Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.99. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

