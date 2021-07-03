Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $749.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.