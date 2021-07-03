SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SCPE opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. SC Health has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in SC Health by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 212,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SC Health by 151.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 165,367 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

