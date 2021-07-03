Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of ZH opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

