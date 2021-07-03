Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWX. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

SWX stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

