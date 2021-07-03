Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 605.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Heska were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,318,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heska by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.43. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $86.82 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -271.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

