JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.66 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

