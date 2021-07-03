Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $36.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penn Virginia traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 334,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

PVAC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

