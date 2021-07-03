JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.03. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

