JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,769,620 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 879.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.85% of DURECT worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in DURECT by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRRX stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $363.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

