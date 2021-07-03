JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,038 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Flowserve worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.