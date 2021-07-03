JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $61.00 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

