FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after buying an additional 2,642,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

