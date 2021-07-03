$0.44 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

