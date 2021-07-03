Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

FATE stock opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

