Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex stock opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

