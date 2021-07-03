Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,526 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

