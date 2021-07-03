Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Sells 46,740 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $401,496.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,990,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mahmud Ul Haq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.14 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $117.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

