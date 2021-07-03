Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 9,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

