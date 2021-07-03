Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 15,402 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COUR opened at $40.07 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

