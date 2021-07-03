Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,598 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $36,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

