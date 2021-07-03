Northern Trust Corp Has $35.99 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 847,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $35,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 111.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 156,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 180.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

