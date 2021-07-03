Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

