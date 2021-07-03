HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 61,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

