Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Update

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anaconda Mining stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

