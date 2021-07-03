Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.75.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

