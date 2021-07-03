Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AZZ opened at $51.70 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

