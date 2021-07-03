Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $142,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCACU opened at $10.96 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

