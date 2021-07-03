Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,006 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,006 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNDA opened at $20.82 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

