Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 530.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $39.41 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

