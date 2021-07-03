Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $73,000 in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,199,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of MSDAU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

