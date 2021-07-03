Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $52,000 Position in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCTG Acquisition were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCTG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 149,262 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCTG opened at $11.01 on Friday. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

