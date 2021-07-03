8,589 Shares in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Separately, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

