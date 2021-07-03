Quilter Plc Buys 3,992 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Uranium Energy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.45 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.43.

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

