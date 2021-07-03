Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

