Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Hurco Companies worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of HURC stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $231.04 million, a P/E ratio of 145.84 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.