Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,992 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $31.09 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $591.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

