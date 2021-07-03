BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Calithera Biosciences worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,066,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 115.8% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 236,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 125,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 130,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.67. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

