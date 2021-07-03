JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 654,577 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,577 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of EVO Payments worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after buying an additional 216,712 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -180.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

