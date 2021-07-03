Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

